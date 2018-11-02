Bills' LeSean McCoy: Viewed as part of team's 2019 plans

General manager Brandon Beane told Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News that McCoy is "definitely" part of the Bills' 2019 plans. "LeSean is still a very good player in this league. Our offense is not where we want it, but LeSean is still playing well," Beane said. "He's a talented player. We like what he brings, to the point we'll have him back in 2019."

McCoy is averaging a career-low 3.4 yards per carry and has yet to score a touchdown this season, but the Bills believe the six-time Pro Bowler is still a viable lead back even though he's now on the wrong side of 30 years old. Given his place on the aging curve along with the 2-6 Bills' status as a non-contender, there was some thought the team might exploring trading McCoy prior to Tuesday's deadline, but no advanced talks emerged despite several teams expressing interest, per Jeff Darlington of ESPN. The Bills could more seriously entertaining moving McCoy -- who will carry a $9 million cap hit in 2019, the final year of his contract -- if they remain firmly out of the mix for a playoff spot at the same point next season.