Bills' LeSean McCoy: Wearing non-contact jersey Friday

McCoy (concussion) was spotted at Friday's practice wearing a non-contact jersey, according to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.

McCoy will have a chance to get some work in Friday for a second straight day, but the non-contact jersey indicates he remains in the concussion protocol. The Bills do not play until Monday and thus have one more day of practice this week, so his official status for Week 8 will not be revealed until sometime Saturday.

