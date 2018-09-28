Bills' LeSean McCoy: Week 4 status remains uncertain
Head coach Sean McDermott said, "we'll see," when asked Friday morning whether or not McCoy (ribs) would be available for Sunday's game against the Packers, according to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.
McCoy said Wednesday that he is planning to play this week, but he was unable to take hits as recently as Thursday, and he will almost certainly have to be cleared for contact in order to take the field in Week 4. Expect another update on McCoy's status after the Bills' Friday practice comes to a close.
