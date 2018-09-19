Bills' LeSean McCoy: Will be limited Wednesday
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that McCoy (ribs) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
McCoy suffered cracked rib cartilage after taking a hard hit in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but that was viewed as a positive outcome for the running back after the Bills initially feared he was dealing with a rib fracture. While he'll still likely be in plenty of pain over the next few weeks, McCoy indicated he intends to play through the issue. It's expected that the Bills will manage his practice reps carefully as a result, but the fact that McCoy is on the field at all Wednesday bodes well for his chances of suiting up and filling his usual starting role Week 3 against the Vikings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...