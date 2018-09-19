Bills' LeSean McCoy: Will be limited Wednesday

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that McCoy (ribs) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

McCoy suffered cracked rib cartilage after taking a hard hit in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but that was viewed as a positive outcome for the running back after the Bills initially feared he was dealing with a rib fracture. While he'll still likely be in plenty of pain over the next few weeks, McCoy indicated he intends to play through the issue. It's expected that the Bills will manage his practice reps carefully as a result, but the fact that McCoy is on the field at all Wednesday bodes well for his chances of suiting up and filling his usual starting role Week 3 against the Vikings.