Bills' LeSean McCoy: Will be limited Wednesday
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that McCoy (ribs) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
McCoy suffered cracked rib cartilage after taking a hard hit in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but that was viewed as a positive outcome for the running back after the Bills initially feared he was dealing with a rib fracture. While he'll still likely be in plenty of pain over the next few weeks, McCoy indicated he intends to play through the issue. It's expected that the Bills will manage his practice reps carefully as a result, but the fact that McCoy is on the field at all Wednesday bodes well for his chances of suiting up and filling his usual starting role Week 3 against the Vikings.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Status call coming Friday or Saturday•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Cracked rib cartilage•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Avoids rib fracture•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Avoids rib fracture•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Hopes to play through rib injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Tevin Coleman, Chris Thompson set to keep rolling as Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the running...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.