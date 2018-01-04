Bills' LeSean McCoy: Will be listed as non-participant at Thursday's practice

McCoy (ankle) will be listed as not practicing Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, McCoy's departure from Thursday's practice after the stretching portion of the session was planned. "I think we're headed in the right direction," coach Sean McDermott said afterward, with regard to the running back's status in advance of this weekend's playoff game against the Jaguars. "Will we be able to get there in time? We'll see." We'll revisit McCoy's status Friday, but he continues to trend toward being deemed a game-time decision for Sunday's 1:05 ET kickoff.