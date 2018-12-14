Bills' LeSean McCoy: Will practice Friday

Head coach Sean McDermott said McCoy (hamstring) will practice Friday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy was able to practice Thursday after sitting out Friday's session, and it appears he will be able to get some work in for the second day in a row. In fact, McDermott expects McCoy to do more Friday than he did Thursday, an indication that his hamstring is improving. McCoy's status for Week 15 will not be revealed until after practice concludes, and may not be ultimately decided until game day, but fantasy owners have reason to be optimistic about his availability.

