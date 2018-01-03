Bills' LeSean McCoy: Won't practice Wednesday, deemed day-to-day
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said McCoy (ankle) is considered day-to-day and won't practice Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
McCoy will skip out on practice a day after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the running back's sprained right ankle would make him a "game-time decision" for Sunday's wild-card matchup with Jacksonville. With that in mind, it's conceivable that McCoy may not practice in any capacity this week or only on a limited basis, which wouldn't provide much clarity about his status heading into the weekend. If McCoy is unable to recover in time to play in the Bills' first playoff game since Jan. 8, 2000, Mike Tolbert and Marcus Murphy would likely split work out of the backfield.
