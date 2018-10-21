Bills' LeSean McCoy: Won't re-enter Sunday's game
McCoy (head) won't return to Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
McCoy hasn't officially been diagnosed with a concussion, but the Bills' response to rule him out suggests he may have suffered such a head injury. With McCoy out of the lineup, Chris Ivory likely will serve as the Bills' primary running back while Marcus Murphy gives him the occasional breather.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Exits game with head injury•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Heads to locker room•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Gets new quarterback in Week 7•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Totals 94 scrimmage yards versus Texans•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Trade to Philadelphia considered unlikely•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: May not be available for trade•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...