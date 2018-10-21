Bills' LeSean McCoy: Won't reenter Sunday's game

McCoy (head) won't return to Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

McCoy hasn't officially been diagnosed with a concussion, but the Bills' response to rule him out suggests he may have suffered such a head injury. With McCoy out of the lineup, Chris Ivory likely will serve as the Bills' primary running back while Marcus Murphy gives him the occasional breather.

More News
Our Latest Stories