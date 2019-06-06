Bills' Leterrius Walton: Signs with Buffalo
Walton agreed to a deal with the Bills on Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Walton spent the past four seasons in Pittsburgh, making 36 tackles and two sacks in 36 games for the Steelers. After the team neglected to re-sign him this offseason, he was able to latch on with conference-rival Buffalo. Walton will hope to provide depth to the teams' defensive front.
