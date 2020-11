Wallace was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Wallace was forced to sit out Week 10 after being deemed a close contact of teammate Josh Norman, who tested positive for the virus just ahead of this past Sunday's contest and has yet to be cleared. The Bills are on bye Week 11, but Wallace appears set to resume his starting cornerback role when the team takes on the Chargers in Week 12.