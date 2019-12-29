Play

Wallace (ankle) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Jets.

Wallace was carted off the field with a non-contact injury, signaling the severity of issue. It's likely that Wallace won't return to the contest, and as long as he's sidelined, look for Kevin Johnson to be first in line to receive an uptick in snaps.

