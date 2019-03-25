Bills' Levi Wallace: Competition for starting spot
Wallace will face new competition for a starting cornerback spot in 2019 after the Bills signed veteran E.J. Gaines on Monday.
Gaines was acquired by the Bills ahead of the 2017 season when the team unloaded Sammy Watkins to the Rams, had a surprisingly good campaign as a starter, then left for Cleveland on a one-year deal, only playing in six games before returning back to Buffalo with Monday's signing. Wallace, an undrafted rookie out of Alabama, had an excellent first pro campaign with 37 tackles and three passes defensed over seven games, eventually winning a starting role and being one of the league's more difficult corners to throw against. Tre'Davious White is locked in as one starting corner, so the White/Wallace battle should be a pretty good one come training camp. Meanwhile, the Bills will have strong depth in what's turned out to be a very good secondary recently.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...