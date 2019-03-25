Wallace will face new competition for a starting cornerback spot in 2019 after the Bills signed veteran E.J. Gaines on Monday.

Gaines was acquired by the Bills ahead of the 2017 season when the team unloaded Sammy Watkins to the Rams, had a surprisingly good campaign as a starter, then left for Cleveland on a one-year deal, only playing in six games before returning back to Buffalo with Monday's signing. Wallace, an undrafted rookie out of Alabama, had an excellent first pro campaign with 37 tackles and three passes defensed over seven games, eventually winning a starting role and being one of the league's more difficult corners to throw against. Tre'Davious White is locked in as one starting corner, so the White/Wallace battle should be a pretty good one come training camp. Meanwhile, the Bills will have strong depth in what's turned out to be a very good secondary recently.