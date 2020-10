Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Wallace is week-to-week, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills relayed earlier Monday that Wallace's sprained ankle shouldn't keep him out long term, but the week-to-week tag has him trending in the wrong direction ahead of Week 5's matchup against the Titans, which is followed up by a Thursday night game against the Chiefs. Josh Norman is expected to take first-team reps opposite Tre'Davious White for the time being.