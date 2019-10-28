Play

Wallace sustained a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Eagles and is considered day-to-day, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Wallace was limited to 62 percent of defensive snaps Sunday after playing all but a handful of snaps this season prior to the contest. The 24-year-old's status should receive additional clarity once the Bills return to the practice field Wednesday.

