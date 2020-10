Wallace, who has been on injured reserve since hurting his ankle in a Week 4 win over the Raiders, has been designated to return to practice, the Bills' official site reports.

Wallace is now eligible to return to action in the next three weeks, but we'll see how an exact timetable sorts out as the cornerback gets some practice reps in. His pending return is good news for the Bills, who have suffered several injuries on defense recently, a few of those within Wallace's position group.