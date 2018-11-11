Wallace will start at cornerback during his NFL debut Sunday against the Jets, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Wallace earned the starting nod over fellow inexperienced corner Ryan Lewis as the Bills look for a replacement across from Tre'Davious White. Luckily for Wallace, the Jets' underwhelming receiving corps will be without Robby Anderson (ankle) as Jermaine Kearse and Rishard Matthews fill in behind Quincy Enunwa.