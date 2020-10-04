site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Levi Wallace: Exits with ankle issue
RotoWire Staff
Wallace left Sunday's game against the Raiders with a left ankle injury.
Wallace picked up the injury during the first quarter and is questionable to return. Josh Norman (hamstring) is fresh off injured reserve and could see increased reps while Wallace is unavailable.
