Bills' Levi Wallace: Full-fledged starter
Wallace has logged 16 tackles and two passed defensed over his last four games, all starts.
Wallace, an undrafted rookie free agent from Alabama, didn't even make the Bills out of training camp and spent time on the practice squad this season, but he's kept at it and is now the full-time starter across from stud corner Tre'Davious White. You'd figure most teams would pick on Wallace, but he's held his own and even though he allows a few catches, he's proven adept at not getting beat for extra yardage. Wallace has a chance to hold this job into next season.
