Wallace was called up from the practice squad Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills grew tired of Phillip Gaines' subpar play, so the undrafted rookie from Alabama will get a chance to start earning some playing time at cornerback and on special teams. Wallace likely will serve in a reserve role for now, but he's overachieved his entire football career and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him keep working his way up the ladder.