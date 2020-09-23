Wallace posted a team-high 10 tackles to go with one pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

A high tackle total is not going to be an uncommon thing for Wallace this season, as certain teams will do anything they can to stay away from stud corner Tre'Davious White. That was the case Sunday, when Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was often looking at whomever Wallace was covering. Wallace can hold his own, but plain and simple he's no White and this is the smart thing for opponents to try against a staunch Buffalo defense. With teammate Josh Norman on IR, Wallace -- who saw 87 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday -- is a decent IDP target for those leagues that make you use cornerbacks.