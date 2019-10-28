Bills' Levi Wallace: Leaves Sunday's game early
Wallace suffered an undisclosed injury during Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
The injury limited Wallace to just 62 percent of the defensive snaps, as he usually plays just about all of them. While veteran Kevin Johnson is only a slight downgrade, it wasn't the pass defense that cost the Bills the game, as the team was gashed for 218 yards on the ground. Wallace had four tackles and a pass defensed before departing.
