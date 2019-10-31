Bills' Levi Wallace: Limited again
Wallace (shoulder) was limited for the second straight practice Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Given that the young corner has been able to practice to some degree for two straight days, he's probably looking decent for Sunday's game against Washington, though if he's limited again Friday he'll probably head into the game with a questionable tag.
