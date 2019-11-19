Bills' Levi Wallace: Lowest play count of 2019
Wallace recorded four tackles during Sunday' win over Miami.
The good news is that Wallace has posted four or more tackles for five straight games -- those are excellent IDP numbers for a corner. The bad is that veteran Kevin Johnson started taking over some of his playing time Sunday, and the latter was effective enough that the arrangement may continue. Wallace only needed up with 33 defensive snaps, or 48 percent of the total. It's good for IDP value when teams are targeting your guy because he happens to have a stud teammate playing the other corner spot -- in this case, shutdown corner Tre'Davious White -- but it's not good when your guy's own inadequacies start to give his team pause to start using other options.
