Wallace, who missed some time during Sunday's loss to the Eagles due to a shoulder injury, was limited for Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

It's a good sign the young starting corner was able to practice to some degree, though he'll probably need to shed his non-contact jersey by the end of the week in order to have a fair shot at suiting up for Sunday's game against Washington.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories