Wallace (shoulder) is likely to face added competition for the starting cornerback role after the Bills signed Josh Norman on Monday.

Norman didn't come cheap even though it's a one-year deal, so Wallace's starting job is in serious jeopardy after he struggled at times in 2019 and even yielded some snaps to veteran Kevin Johnson, an unrestricted free agent who also could return to Buffalo. Tre'Davious White is one of the league's best at the No. 1 corner spot, so the No. 2 job and the IDP value that comes with it looks like it'll be a wide-open competition this summer, with Norman perhaps being the early favorite.