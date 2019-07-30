Bills' Levi Wallace: No. 2 corner
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said this week that Wallace holds the job of starting right cornerback, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "It's always about competition. And all the guys are competing for a starting job, but he's the starter," said Frazier. "Whether guys are gaining on him or not, it matters but it doesn't matter. Levi is the starter and we'll see how things go."
First-rounder (2015) Kevin Johnson and former starter EJ Gaines -- who was re-acquired by the Bills this offseason, have provided legitimate depth to the Buffalo secondary and are both capable of starting, but Wallace has been getting first-team reps in the early part of camp and it's clearly his job to lose. Wallace accrued 37 tackles and three passes defensed over just seven games last year, and there's IDP value to be had for whoever starts across from stud corner Tre'Davious White.
