Wallace is the frontrunner for the second starting cornerback job opposite TreDavious White, though he's expected to get a challenge from second-year man Dane Jackson, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

Wallace has been a capable starter over his three-year pro career, but like a comfortable pair of jeans, what the undrafted free agent from 2018 has brought to the team is sometimes taken for granted. While there was some thought the contending Bills would bring in a higher-profile free agent to start across from White, Jackson seems to be Wallace's only real threat to the job. And Wallace has him beat in terms of experience and track record, as Jackson only played five regular-season games during his 2020 rookie season. It's a job battle worth monitoring in IDP formats -- teams shy away from the superstar White so much that the other corner gets targeted often. Wallace put up 76 tackles in 2019 (16 games) and 48 in 12 regular-season games last season, while he has four interceptions and 17 passes defensed across those two regular seasons.