Wallace suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's loss to the Jets and is considered day-to-day, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Wallace landed awkwardly on an interception he had in the first half and had to be carted off the field. Unfortunately for him, the Bills will play on a short week, as they head to Houston in the wild-card playoff round Saturday. Expect Wallace's practice availability to shed light on his chances to suit up Saturday.