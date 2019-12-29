Play

Wallace (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets.

Wallace was carted off the field in the first half, so it's not surprising that the 24-year-old will sit out for the rest of the contest. The Alabama product is the Bills' No. 2 cornerback behind Tre'Davious White, who is inactive for rest purposes. Taron Johnson, Kevin Johnson and Siran Neal are the only remaining healthy cornerbacks. It's worth keeping an eye on Wallace's status ahead of the wild-card playoff round.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends