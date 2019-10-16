Wallace has posted 24 total tackles and four passes defensed through five games.

The second-year corner has more tackles than his more heralded teammate, Tre'Davious White, who's building a reputation as one of the best defenders in the league. That's caused more opponents to look to Wallace's side of the field, and the Alabama product has done quite well against all the attention. Though he's still looking for his first pick of the season, Wallace has cemented himself as a starter while veteran Kevin Johnson serves in more of a mixed role. Wallace should end up with decent tackle numbers for a cornerback, as his current pace projects out to 77 for the season.

