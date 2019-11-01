Wallace (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Wallace logged a trio of limited practice sessions this week. The 24-year-old cornerback appears to have a fair shot of suiting up against Washington on Sunday, though he can't be considered a lock to take the field. Prior picking up his shoulder injury Week 8, Wallace had played at least 95 percent of snaps on defense in six straight contests.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories