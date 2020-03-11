Bills' Levi Wallace: Re-ups with Buffalo
Wallace (shoulder) has re-signed with the Bills, ESPN's Field Yates reports.
After breaking onto the scene as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and ultimately earning a starting spot, Wallace started opposite stud corner Tre'Davious White in 2019, though he yielded some time to Kevin Johnson as the season wore on. Wallace missed the playoff loss to Houston due to an ankle injury and had offseason shoulder surgery in January, with the injuries perhaps explaining why he struggled at times during the regular season. It'll be interesting to see how firm of a hold he has on the starting job with Josh Norman being brought in this week on a somewhat pricey one-year free-agent deal.
