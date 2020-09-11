Wallace (hamstring) practiced fully for the third straight day Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Wallace had been in a tight battle for the second starting cornerback spot opposite Tre'Davious White, but the guy he'd been contending with -- Josh Norman -- has already been ruled out for the game with a hamstring injury of his own. Wallace is now expected to start Sunday, where he could see a fair share of action if opposing quarterback Sam Darnold tries to target the opposite side of the field from White.