Wallace (ankle) will play in Sunday's game versus the Giants, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Wallace tweaked his ankle during Thursday's practice, but he has shaken it off and will be good to go Week 2. The second-year pro had a solid season opener, as he played all 72 snaps as the team's starting right corner and made two pass breakups. Wallace now will look to force turnovers against Giants QB Eli Manning, who escaped without an interception in Week 1.