Wallace (ankle) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Thursday and is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game in Houston.

Wallace looked like he suffered a nasty injury on an interception in the Bills' meaningless Week 17 finale, but he's upgraded his participation after missing Tuesday's opening practice completely. He'll start if he can go in the weekend's first playoff matchup, while Kevin Johnson -- a former Texan -- will take on most of Wallace's duties if he's unable to suit up.