Wallace, an undrafted rookie making his first NFL start, played every defensive snap Sunday and logged one tackle and one pass defensed in the win over the Jets.

The IDP numbers are modest, but Wallace and stud corner Tre'Davious White completely shut down the Jets' passing attack. With Phillip Gaines getting cut last week and Vontae Davis quitting on his team earlier in the season, the starting job looks like Wallace's to lose. The 3-7 Bills might give him some rope too, as they've transitioned to a state of giving younger players a fair look. Wallace is used to the spotlight after playing in many big games at Alabama.