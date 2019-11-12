Wallace shared the team lead in tackles Sunday against the Browns, posting eight total tackles, including one for a loss.

A corner leading the team in tackles isn't always a good thing, and in Wallace's case he's been getting picked on lately. He's an OK starter, but his coverage abilities pale in comparison to stud teammate Tre'Davious White, so teams have started to look more at the receiver Wallace is covering when they call passing plays. Wallace has posted at least four tackles in each of the last four games and he's seen the field for at least 94 percent of the defensive plays in every game but one this season.