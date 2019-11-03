Wallace (shoulder) is active Week 9 against the Redskins.

Wallace was back on the practice field on a limited basis each day this week, but the shoulder injury that slowed him down won't force him to miss his first game of the season. Look for him to resume his starting cornerback spot opposite Tre'Davious White.

