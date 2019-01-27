Bills' Levi Wallace: Surprising rookie season
Wallace, an undrafted rookie out of Alabama, finished his first pro campaign with 37 tackles and three passes defensed over seven games.
Wallace was released by the Bills in September and surprisingly worked his way into a starting role by the end of the season. The big question is whether the team is content to roll with him as a starter into next season across from stud corner Tre'Davious White, or if they'll bring in a bigger name given that the team has all kinds of cap space to spend this offseason. Most likely, Buffalo will use the bulk of its money on bigger needs like wide receiver or offensive line, then use a modest amount or a higher draft pick to make it more of a competition for the No. 2 spot. Either way, Wallace held his own out there given how green he was and ended up high on the list following most final-season rookie corner grades.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...