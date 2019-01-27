Wallace, an undrafted rookie out of Alabama, finished his first pro campaign with 37 tackles and three passes defensed over seven games.

Wallace was released by the Bills in September and surprisingly worked his way into a starting role by the end of the season. The big question is whether the team is content to roll with him as a starter into next season across from stud corner Tre'Davious White, or if they'll bring in a bigger name given that the team has all kinds of cap space to spend this offseason. Most likely, Buffalo will use the bulk of its money on bigger needs like wide receiver or offensive line, then use a modest amount or a higher draft pick to make it more of a competition for the No. 2 spot. Either way, Wallace held his own out there given how green he was and ended up high on the list following most final-season rookie corner grades.