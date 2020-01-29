Play

Wallace underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

It's unclear as to the specifics of the shoulder injury and it's uncertain whether the surgery will force Wallace to miss any offseason work. Wallace was solid for the Bills as a starting cornerback in 2019, racking up 76 tackles (66 solo), two interceptions and nine passes defended. The 24-year-old has one season remaining on his contract that he signed in 2018 and could once again assume a major role for the defense in 2020.

