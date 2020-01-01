Play

Wallace (ankle) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice session.

Wallace was upgraded from his non-participant status in Tuesday's practice as he recovers from a sprained ankle he suffered in Week 17. This is a positive sign for his chances to suit up in Saturday's wild-card game against the Texans, but if he can't go, Kevin Johnson is expected to draw the start at cornerback.

