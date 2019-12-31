Play

Wallace (ankle) will not participate in Tuesday's practiceMarcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Wallace sprained his ankle after intercepting a pass in Week 17. With Buffalo now in playoff mode, Wallace will likely play if he physically can. If he cannot, however, Kevin Johnson would likely draw the start at cornerback against a dangerous Texans receiver corps.

