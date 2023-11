Joseph recorded a solo tackle, which was a sack, in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Joseph signed with the Bills in early November and in Sunday's defeat, he was able to corral Jalen Hurts for his first sack of the 2023 campaign. The nose tackle only played 16 defensive snaps in the contest, his lowest in four games with Buffalo, so his production will likely continue to be limited moving forward.