Thomas returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday's session for personal reasons and does not appear on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The personal reason was a very good one, as the Thomas family welcomed a new baby into the family, while Dad is back at it and ready to fly with his teammates down to Miami. Thomas' fantasy value is pretty non-existent, especially with starter Charles Clay a decent shot to return to action.

