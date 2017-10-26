Thomas (personal) rejoined the Bills for practice Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Thomas wasn't present Wednesday while attending to the personal matter, prompting head coach Sean McDermott to express some uncertainty regarding the tight end's status for the Week 8 matchup with the Raiders. However, with Thomas back at practice a day later, it appears safe to conclude that he'll be in the fold come Sunday. Look for Thomas, who recorded his first NFL touchdown reception in the Week 7 win over the Buccaneers to serve as Nick O'Leary's top backup.