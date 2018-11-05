Thomas caught seven of eight targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears.

Thomas' extended usage came as a result of Charles Clay exiting early with a hamstring injury. Mistake-prone quarterback Nathan Peterman checked down to the tight end often, but none of Thomas' catches went for double-digit yards. Even if Clay misses the upcoming Week 10 clash against the Jets, it will be tough to rely on Thomas with Buffalo's offense in shambles.

More News
Our Latest Stories