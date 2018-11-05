Thomas caught seven of eight targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears.

Thomas' extended usage came as a result of Charles Clay exiting early with a hamstring injury. Mistake-prone quarterback Nathan Peterman checked down to the tight end often, but none of Thomas' catches went for double-digit yards. Even if Clay misses the upcoming Week 10 clash against the Jets, it will be tough to rely on Thomas with Buffalo's offense in shambles.