Thomas was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 24-12 loss to New England.

Thomas has caught just one of four targets since rookie Josh Allen returned to the starting job. The Virginia Tech product has been held to one or no catches in every game this season with the exception of Week 9's seven-catch explosion against Chicago in a game in which Nathan Peterman was under center. Though the season ends with a matchup against a bottom-10 Miami pass defense, odds are that there won't be enough opportunities for Thomas for him to make a difference.