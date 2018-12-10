Thomas caught one of two targets for five yards Sunday in the Bills' 27-23 loss to the Jets.

Thomas played nearly as many offensive snaps (36) as starter Charles Clay (42), but neither tight end saw much involvement in the passing game. Opportunities could be more difficult to come by for Thomas in Week 15 against the Lions if fellow reserve Jason Croom (groin) is able to avoid a second consecutive absence.

